Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.98

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 1963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.03.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
