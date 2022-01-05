Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.98

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 1963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

