Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.43. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

IPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,549,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,820,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

