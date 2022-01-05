VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,445 shares.The stock last traded at $186.11 and had previously closed at $189.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

