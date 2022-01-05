Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 581,916 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

