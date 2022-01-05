Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 581,916 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $32.61.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.