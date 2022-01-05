Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

SMED opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $140.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

