$266.94 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $266.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.51 million. LendingTree posted sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

