Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,975,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

