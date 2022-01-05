Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $298,000 Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

