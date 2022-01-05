Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 64,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

