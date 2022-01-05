Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 804 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

