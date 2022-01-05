Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.