Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equitable by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

