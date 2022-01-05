Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

