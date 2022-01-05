Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.