Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 617 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 81.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.