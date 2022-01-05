MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

