Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Declines By 56.9%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNNVF shares. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.