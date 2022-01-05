Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

WILYY stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

