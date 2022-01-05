Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 7460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.