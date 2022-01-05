Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ATC stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.28. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $38,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

