Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ADN opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advent Technologies by 127.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advent Technologies by 44.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 212,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $353,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

