Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -889.76 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

