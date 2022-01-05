Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Sell

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.