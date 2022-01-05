Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Sell

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 349,938 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

