Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

