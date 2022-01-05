Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

HNRG stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 0.97. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

