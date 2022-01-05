Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

TYME opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

