Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells $232,340.46 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $232,340.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $6,842,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $26,217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $8,739,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $6,711,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

