Neil Joseph Labatte Acquires 2,950 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

HOM.U opened at C$18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$558.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.64. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

