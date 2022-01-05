First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.40

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 3682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

