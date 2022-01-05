Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.