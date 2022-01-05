Allegiant Travel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average daily volume of 341 call options.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

