TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

TANNI stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

