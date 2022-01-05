iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

