Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €257.79 ($292.94).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €186.98 ($212.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

