Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,280,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 17,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 126,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

