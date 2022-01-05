Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €49.50 ($56.25) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.37 ($57.23).

FRA:DWNI opened at €37.36 ($42.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.42 and its 200 day moving average is €48.88. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

