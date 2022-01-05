1,229 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $196.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

