Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 168 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of AMD opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.