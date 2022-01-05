Sandy Spring Bank Sells 570 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

