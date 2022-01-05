Sandy Spring Bank Has $205,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.