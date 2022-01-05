Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

46.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.25 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -7.45 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Summary

Embark Technology beats Streamline Health Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

