Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post $24.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $82.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

