LICT (LICT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LICT to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

This table compares LICT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 16.91 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -3.84

LICT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LICT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 912 2848 2729 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 24.12%. Given LICT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LICT peers beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

