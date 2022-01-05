Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. Andritz has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

