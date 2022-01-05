Barclays Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $206.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Dover stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.78. Dover has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $183.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

