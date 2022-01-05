Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

