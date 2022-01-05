Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

