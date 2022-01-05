Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Up 122.9% in December

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 30th total of 901,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

