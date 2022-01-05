6,443 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.