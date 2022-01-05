Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

BSJP stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

